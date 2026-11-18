Tokyo (VNA) - On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), Do Thi Minh Phuong, Secretary-General of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan and Chairwoman of HONTO TV, has shared her views on renewing cultural communication and mobilising overseas Vietnamese (OV) resources to promote the country’s cultural values in Japan.



Drawing on her experience at Vietnam Television (VTV) and her work founding and running HONTO TV in Japan, Phuong said cultural promotion should go beyond introducing familiar images of Vietnam to help international audiences understand the stories, traditions and values behind them.



She noted that Vietnamese everyday culture still has considerable untapped potential. For example, introducing Vietnamese cuisine should also convey the stories of family meals, care among family members and the knowledge and skills behind traditional products. Contemporary Vietnamese life should likewise receive greater attention to portray a country that preserves its traditions while constantly evolving and innovating.



Water puppetry is one example. Many Japanese audiences enjoy the art form but remain curious about how puppets are controlled and would like to experience it themselves. This demonstrates the need to introduce not only performances but also their origins, techniques and cultural significance, and create opportunities for direct interaction. Implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese culture development, Phuong stressed the importance of investing in content tailored to international audiences. Japanese-language productions require an understanding of local viewers’ interests, cultural references and storytelling preferences.



She particularly highlighted animation as a promising area for Vietnam-Japan cooperation. Vietnam possesses rich cultural materials drawn from history, legends, folk literature, customs and contemporary life, while Japan has extensive experience in character development, storytelling, production and distribution through manga and anime.



Combining these strengths could generate both economic value and greater interest in Vietnamese culture. To ensure meaningful cooperation, Vietnamese partners should participate from the initial stages of developing ideas, scripts and characters, with intellectual property rights and commercial benefits clearly defined.



Phuong also sees opportunities in digital content, including short videos, animated films and jointly produced cultural experience programmes. OVs can help connect partners, select content, coordinate production and introduce works to Japanese audiences, provided their responsibilities and resources are clearly arranged.



Another priority is developing reliable Japanese-language resources on Vietnamese culture, including articles, photographs, videos and contextual explanations with clear source and copyright information. Such materials will help Japanese journalists, educators and content creators introduce Vietnam accurately and conveniently.



At the community level, Phuong emphasised the importance of maintaining Vietnamese language education among young generations in Japan. The language enables children to communicate with grandparents, understand family stories and strengthen their connection with their roots. She called for greater support in training teachers, developing shared learning materials and ensuring sustainable resources for community classes and activities.



She also encouraged young Vietnamese people in Japan to engage more frequently with contemporary Vietnam and explore opportunities to contribute to the homeland.



For Phuong, the long-term success of cultural activities lies not only in the number of programmes organised but also in attracting more participants, nurturing young successors and maintaining meaningful connections with Vietnam through concrete actions./.

VNA