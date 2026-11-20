New York (VNA) – The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), in coordination with Trung Nguyen Legend Group, held a cultural exchange event in New York on November 18 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), highlighting the country's distinctive coffee culture as a means of fostering connections with international friends.

The event, entitled “A Cup of Vietnam – Coffee, Culture & Connection”, brought together ambassadors and heads of permanent missions to the UN, as well as representatives from the academic circle, the media, businesses and international friends of Vietnam in New York.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, introduced the history and distinctive features of Vietnamese coffee culture, highlighting the role of culture in promoting exchanges, mutual understanding and connections among nations and peoples.

He noted that coffee, introduced into Vietnam nearly 170 years ago, has become one of the country's major agricultural exports, reflecting Vietnamese cultural identity and creativity.

In particular, the resilience and adaptability of Robusta coffee beans to harsh natural conditions partly mirror the Vietnamese people's resilience and creativity as well as their determination to overcome challenges, he said.

The ambassador added that the event also supported Vietnam's initiative of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development 2027–2036, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly in September 2026.

A highlight of the programme was a “Coffee Meditation” experience guided by experts from Trung Nguyen Legend. Guests learned how to prepare traditional Vietnamese filter coffee, practised relaxation techniques and enjoyed coffee in a tranquil setting. They also exchanged views on the distinctive coffee cultures of different countries.

On the occasion, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam officially inaugurated a “Vietnamese Coffee Corner” at its headquarters. The space is expected to provide an additional venue for cultural exchanges, introduce Vietnamese coffee culture and strengthen connections with international partners and friends./.