Hanoi (VNA) – People who rendered meritorious services to the revolution will receive gifts on the occasion of the 2027 Lunar New Year (the Year of the Goat), with total funding estimated at over 530 billion VND (20.5 million USD), under a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the President.

The ministry will take full responsibility for the contents and figures in its report, ensuring that the gifts are delivered to the right beneficiaries, for the right purposes and in accordance with legal regulations, while preventing negative practices and wastefulness during implementation

Under the ministry’s proposal, the eligible groups and gift amounts will remain unchanged from 2026, with two levels of 600,000 VND and 300,000 VND.

The 600,000 VND gift will be presented to individuals who participated in revolutionary activities before January 1, 1945 and are receiving monthly allowances; those engaging in revolutionary activities from January 1, 1945 until the August Revolution of 1945 and are receiving monthly allowances; Heroic Vietnamese Mothers receiving monthly preferential allowances; Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and Labour Heroes during the resistance wars who are receiving monthly allowances.

Also entitled to 600,000 VND are war invalids, beneficiaries with similar status, type-B war invalids and sick soldiers with a working capacity loss of 81% or higher who are receiving monthly allowances; persons who participated in resistance activities and were exposed to toxic chemicals with a working capacity loss of 81% or higher who are receiving monthly allowances; and those who assisted the revolution and are receiving monthly caregiving allowances.

Relatives of martyrs who are receiving monthly survivor allowances, as well as relatives of two or more martyrs who are receiving monthly survivor allowances, will also receive a gift valued at 600,000 VND.

The 300,000 VND gift will be applied to individuals who rendered meritorious service to the revolution and are receiving monthly allowances and representatives of martyrs’ relatives, or those who worship martyrs, in cases the martyrs have no surviving relatives.

Eligible beneficiaries in this category include war invalids, beneficiaries with similar status, type-B war invalids and sick soldiers with an impairment rate of 80% or below who are receiving monthly allowances. The category also covers war invalids receiving working capacity loss benefits; people exposed to toxic chemicals with an impairment rate of 80% or below.

Individuals who took part in revolutionary activities, resistance wars, national defence or international missions and were imprisoned or exiled by the enemy, and who are currently receiving monthly allowances, are also entitled to the 300,000 VND gift./.