Shenzhen (VNA) – Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, visited the Women and Children’s Centre of Shenzhen city, China’s Guangdong province, on November 18.



Ly is accompanying her husband on a working trip to China to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week.



Welcoming the madam were Chairwoman of the Shenzhen Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Lin Jie, President of the Shenzhen Women's Federation Liu Jiachen, and Sun Chang, spouse of the Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam.



During the visit, Ly was briefed on the building's architecture and operational model, as well as signature traditional arts and crafts of China and Shenzhen such as Xiangyunsha (gambiered Guangdong gauze) silk weaving and dyeing, paper cutting, and dough figurine sculpting.



Expressing her admiration for the vibrant, eco-friendly structure situated in a prominent part of the city, she noted that it reflects the Shenzhen administration’s strong commitment to the protection, care, and development of women and children.



She toured charity booths, a children’s science discovery museum, a display of child-built robots, preschool classrooms, and spaces dedicated to children's intellectual and physical development.



Ly was particularly impressed by the children's zones, where activities blending science, technology, nature, and the arts foster a healthy play environment while sparking curiosity, creative thinking, and character development. She remarked that these represent valuable practices and models for Vietnam to study and draw upon.

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly (centre) and others joining the tour of the Shenzhen Women and Children’s Centre on November 18, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

The madam also took a keen interest in an exhibition highlighting the roles and contributions of generations of women in Shenzhen’s development.



She shared that Vietnam has established a wide network of institutions serving women and children, including children's palaces, cultural houses, libraries, museums, early childhood education centres, and child protection facilities. Meanwhile, chapters of the Vietnam Women's Union at all levels have rolled out numerous initiatives to help women develop sustainable livelihoods, build safe families, and care for disadvantaged children.



Amid emerging challenges and demands posed by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, population aging, and climate change, she emphasised the need to further empower women to master technology, while equipping children with creative thinking, digital skills, and adaptability.



Ly commended the Shenzhen centre’s model of integrating public welfare initiatives with the participation of businesses, social organisations, and the broader community to support vulnerable groups. She noted that this practical approach demonstrates that caring for women and children is not solely the responsibility of the administration, but requires the collective participation, shared responsibility, and resources of the entire society.



Thanking the city for its warm and thoughtful hospitality, she expressed her hope that the two sides will consider organising more exchanges, experience-sharing sessions, mutual visits, and programmes tailored for women, children, and youth. Such efforts, she said, will deepen mutual understanding, friendship, and people-to-people ties, making practical contributions to Vietnam–China relations.



Earlier the same day, the madam visited the Nanshan Museum in Shenzhen, touring a exhibition on traditional Chinese embroidered fabric pouches and scented sachets./.