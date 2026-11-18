Tay Ninh (VNA) – Border guard forces in the southern province of Tay Ninh have arrested two people for transporting more than 13kg of drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam for sale, the provincial border guard command said on November 18.



At 12:45 pm on November 11, the forces caught red-handed Nguyen Van Quan, born in 1996, and Tong Linh Chi, born in 2000, both living in Thoi Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City, while they were using a car to transport drugs from the border area adjacent to Cambodia into the country for distribution.



The arrest took place on the Bac Chieng-Ca Ban road, in Rach Dinh hamlet, Tuyen Binh commune, Tay Ninh province.



At the scene, the competent forces seized 10kg of crystal methamphetamine, two bricks of heroin, 103 million VND (about 4,000 USD), four mobile phones and a seven-seat VinFast Limo Green car bearing registration plate 50E-910.73.



Following the arrests, investigators searched the residence of Quan and Chi in Thuan Hoa residential area, Thoi Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The search led to the discovery of another 2kg of crystal methamphetamine, two mobile phones and other relevant evidence.



The Tay Ninh Border Guard Command has issued decisions to launch criminal proceedings into the case and prosecute the two.



The border guards are working with relevant agencies to expand the investigation./.

VNA