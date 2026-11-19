Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi honoured 99 outstanding graduates from universities and academies in 2026, reaffirming its commitment to improving policies to attract and retain talent and develop high-quality human resources.

A ceremony was held at the Temple of Literature on the evening of November 18 by the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Van Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, said the Resolution of the 18th Hanoi Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure identified building a contingent of officials with strong political mettle, professional capacity, strategic vision and dedication as one of the city’s three strategic breakthroughs.

It also emphasises the need for mechanisms to encourage and protect officials who dare to innovate, take responsibility and act in the common interest. The city focuses on attracting and making effective use of outstanding managers, experts, talented scientists and highly qualified workers from both home and abroad.

The Law on the Capital, which took effect on July 1, 2026, provides a legal foundation and special mechanisms for Hanoi to attract and utilise talent and develop high-quality human resources.

To implement the law, the city issued a resolution of the municipal People’s Council and a plan of the People’s Committee in 2026, establishing mechanisms for recruiting, training, fostering and employing talented individuals in municipal agencies.

In practice, many outstanding graduates have already been recruited and assigned positions in the city’s agencies, making positive contributions to Hanoi’s development, Phong said.

He affirmed that Hanoi is ready to welcome outstanding graduates and provide them with suitable working environments in which to develop their abilities and strengths.

Held annually for more than two decades, the programme honouring outstanding university graduates has become a cultural tradition of profound political and social significance, reflecting Thang Long-Hanoi’s longstanding tradition of learning and respect for talent.

Over 24 years, the programme has honoured 2,450 outstanding graduates, whose names have been recorded in the capital’s Golden Book of Tradition. Many have since become officials, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and researchers, contributing to the development of the capital city and the country./.