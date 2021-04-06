This restaurant is located within a luxury food court in Izhevsk city in the Volga and Ural region. It attracts diners with its selection of dishes with authentic Vietnamese tastes, such as beef “pho” and chicken rolls.

This is the 14th franchised restaurant in the chain. The 13 others are all located in the bustling and beautiful city of St. Petersburg. The chain’s owners now plan to open another in Tyumen city.

The fact that Vietnamese dining facilities thrive in Russia proves that Vietnamese cuisine has won the hearts of the Russian people./.

VNA