About 8.55 million disadvantaged people receive support to enjoy Tet
Some 8.55 million poor and near poor people, Agent Orange/dioxin victims and disadvantaged workers nationwide enjoyed a warmer traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday since they received support worth more than 6.11 trillion VND (265.24 million USD) through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) at all levels and trade unions, heard a conference held in Hanoi on February 17.
According to Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, the VFF at all levels splashed out over 910 billion VND to present 1.8 million Tet gift packages to the impoverished and people with difficult circumstances.
The VFF’s member organisations also carried out a wide range of Tet activities for policy beneficiary families, poor workers, disadvantaged people, and people with disabilities such as offering them with free coach and train tickets and presenting them saving books and healthcare insurance, she added.
Tet gifts presented to disadvantaged workers (Photo: VNA)Speaking highly of the engagement of the VFF’s member organisations, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man affirmed that taking care of the poor, policy beneficiary families, people who rendered services to the nation and vulnerable groups must be done in a regular and continuous manner, particularly during Tet holidays to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy a warm New Year.
Despite formidable challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tet gifts were delivered to the needy across the nation, he stressed, asking the front and its members to have thorough understanding of the livelihoods of the people who have been affected by social distancing, and suffered difficulties in production and business so as to give timely support to them.
Furthermore, Man ordered better coordination between the VFF and its members with a view to caring the people who are directly fighting the pandemic, as well as those in border, mountainous and island areas, and localities hard hit by natural disasters./.