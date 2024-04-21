Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (second from right) visits veteran Nguyen Viet Diem (centre), 94, in Thanh Binh ward, Dien Bien Phu city on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 21 offered incense at the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple and the A1-Dien Bien Martyrs Cemetery and visited veterans who contributed to Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago.



Xuan and her encourage visited and gave gifts to veteran Nguyen Huu Chap, 93, residing in Him Lam ward, and veteran Nguyen Viet Diem, 94, in Thanh Binh ward, Dien Bien Phu city.



She expressed her respect for and gratitude to the great contributions and sacrifices of Dien Bien soldiers to the great Dien Bien Phu Victory.



She wished the veterans good health and hoped that they will continue to be good examples for their children and grandchildren to follow.



With the good traditions of "Uncle Ho's soldiers" and the spirit of "Dien Bien soldiers", they will continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of their homeland, she said.



Xuan acknowledged, appreciated, and called on local Party committees and authorities to continue to better implement the policies supporting the poor and revolution contributors, especially on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.



The same day, the Acting President visited the Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum./.