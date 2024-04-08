Videos OV students in France raise fund for island residents, soldiers at home The Union of Vietnam Students in France (UEVF) recently held a charity fair at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris to raise fund for residents and soldiers on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly).

Society Vessels involved in IUU fishing decline sharply in Ba Ria - Vung Tau The number of vessels from Ba Ria - Vung Tau committing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing has fallen sharply, especially since this southern province signed a coordination deal with law enforcement forces at sea in 2022, reported the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Poor Khmer households in An Giang given gifts on Chol Chnam Thmay Festival Hundreds of poor households of the Khmer ethnic minority group in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 7 received gifts from the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Loc Troi Group JSC and the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) Festival.

Society Hanoi to establish third city comprising two districts The People's Committee of Hanoi has presented an adjusted planning scheme for the city's overall development until 2045, with a vision for 2065, foreseeing population growth reaching 12 million by 2030, 14.6 million by 2045 and 15.5 million by 2050.