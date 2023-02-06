Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) and Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Apparício da Silva. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has hailed outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Apparício da Silva’s contributions to consolidating the practical and effective development of Vietnam-Brazil comprehensive partnership during his tenure.

During a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on February 6, Xuan affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to further strengthen its ties with Brazil, one of the top important partners in Latin America.

She suggested both nations continue facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially those at the high level to boost the bilateral relationship. Vietnamese leaders also wished to welcome Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Vietnam soon, Xuan said.

Speaking highly of the development of bilateral economic and trade ties, Xuan expressed her hope that the two countries will continue creating conditions for their goods to enter each other as well as step up educational cooperation which is also their strength.

The Acting President proposed the Brazilian Government continue supporting the launch of talks on a Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market Mercosur. The two nations should continue supporting each other at international organisations and multilateral forums, she added.

Apparício da Silva, for his part, said two-way trade surged to 6.78 billion USD last year from about 4 billion USD in late 2018, up 6.6% annually.

Expressing his thanks to Vietnam’s competent agencies for their support during his tenure, he wished that the bilateral ties would thrive in the near future, especially the exchange of high-level delegations and cooperation in economy, trade and other areas of strength of each nation./.