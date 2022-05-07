Videos Vietnam draws over 10.8 billion USD of FDI in four months Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business More trains for HCM City’s first metro line arrive in Vietnam More trains for Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line between Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien have arrived at Khanh Hoi Port from Japan on May 6.

Business Vietnam’s biggest single-body high-speed ship launched Thang Long, the biggest single-body high-speed ship in Vietnam, was launched in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 6, and will start offering services between Vung Tau city and Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau in June.

Business Room for ASEAN rice exports to grow: MoIT ASEAN's 700-million market has a lot in common with Vietnam in terms of culture, habits and preferences, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and there is still room to grow for Vietnamese exports in ASEAN markets, including Vietnamese rice, a major export of the country.