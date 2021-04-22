Action month spotlights children protection amid pandemic, disasters
Hanoi (VNA) – June is the nationwide action month for children this year under the theme of joining hands for ensuring children’s rights and protecting children in natural disasters and pandemic, said the Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs’ Department of Child Affairs.
During the month, localities will step up communications campaigns to raise public awareness on laws, policies, programmes targeting the group as well as on the national hotline and local services for child protection.
Visits will be made for and gifts will be presented to children from families of revolutionary contributors, those with poverty or abused background, and those with severe illnesses, among others.
Children’s forums, children-initiated activities, and summer cultural and sport events will also be featured throughout the month.
A ceremony to launch the action month is slated for May 29 in Hanoi./.