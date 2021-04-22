Society Facebooker imprisoned for anti-Party, anti-State propaganda The People’s Court of Binh Thuy district in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 22 sentenced a woman to two years in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”

Society Death anniversary of the Hung Kings marked in Thailand’s Udon Thani province The Vietnamese community in Thailand’s Udon Thani province gathered at Khanh An Pagoda on April 21 (the 10th day of the third lunar month) to mark the death anniversary of the Hung Kings, Vietnam’s legendary founders.

Society Cambodia thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on April 21 expressed its appreciation of the Vietnamese Government providing 300,000 USD in humanitarian aid for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Social assistance helps disabled people integrate into community Looking at the disabled people working hard on the sewing machines, Nguyen Kim Khoi feels happy and wants to be able to help more people.