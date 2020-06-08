Society WB Country Director in Vietnam impressed by Hanoi’s COVID-19 control Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Ousmane Dione has expressed his appreciation of the success Vietnam and Hanoi in particular had in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, and managing plastic waste in coastal regions of Vietnam.

Society ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), with 94.82 percent of delegates voting in favour at the ongoing ninth session on June 8.