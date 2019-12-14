World Thailand promotes trade to support exports Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce plans to cooperate with the private sector to promote trade in 16 countries to boost export growth in 2020, according to a local official.

World Malaysia's palm oil prices unlikely to drop next year Analysts remain upbeat on palm oil prices next year after Malaysia's palm oil inventory fell to a three-month low in November and exports to China remained steady.

World Indonesia raises budget deficit to 2.2 percent of GDP The Indonesian government has expanded the budget deficit to 2.2 percent of the gross domestic products (GDP) followed the potential short fall on tax revenues around 200 trillion Rp (14.29 billion USD).