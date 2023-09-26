World Thailand seeks measures to push exports Thai Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to have a meeting with the private sector this week, which aims to boost the country's exports and economic performance in the last quarter.

World Leader Fidel Castro’s first Vietnam visit an exceptional moment: ICAP President Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam was an exceptional moment in the history of the two countries’ relations, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort has said.

Politics Promising future of Vietnam-Brazil cooperative relations Over the past 34 years, relations between Vietnam and Brazil have continuously been developing, with enhanced political trust and mutual understanding, according to an article posted on the website reporteasia.com.

World US public opinion positive about PM Pham Minh Chinh’s visit Public opinion in the US is generally positive about Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US from September 17-23 to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which took place immediately after the upgrading of the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Vietnam.