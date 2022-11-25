Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 500 million USD loan for the Indonesian Government to reform its State-owned enterprises (SOEs).



The programme will support a reduction in the number of SOEs while requiring them to focus on their core operations to be financially viable and efficiently provide essential public services.



It will also help improve the quality of SOE boards, strengthen financial monitoring and disclosure, and help SOEs transition to a climate-compatible business model.



The ADB said the German development bank KfW will provide co-financing with a loan equivalent of 300 million EUR (310 million USD)./.