The bank said Vietnam’s economy recovered faster than expected in the first half of 2022 and continues to grow amid the challenging global environment.

The steady recovery was supported by strong economic fundamentals and driven by a faster-than-expected bounce back of manufacturing and services, it added.

The Asian Development Outlook Update 2022 said Vietnam’s economy is performing reasonably well amid uncertainties in the global economy. Restored global food supply chains will boost agriculture production this year, but high input costs will still constrain the recovery of the agriculture sector,

Softening global demand has slowed Vietnam’s manufacturing. However, the outlook for the sector remains bullish given strong foreign direct investments in the sector, the update report said.

Vietnam’s prudent monetary policy and effective price controls, especially for gasoline, should keep inflation in check at 3.8% in 2022 and 4.0% in 2023, unchanged from the projection the bank made in April./.

