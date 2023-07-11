World Philippines, WB sign 600 million USD deal for farming modernisation The Philippine Department of Finance (DOF) has signed a 600-million USD loan agreement with the World Bank (WB) for the country’s modernisation and industrialisation of the agricultural sector.

World Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to retire from politics Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on July 11 his retirement from politics, nine years after he, as the army chief, took power in a military coup.

ASEAN AIPA Caucus 14 wraps off in Kien Giang The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus, themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development”, concluded in Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 11.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meetings of SEANWFZ Treaty Commission, AICHR Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend a meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty Commission and a dialogue with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 11.