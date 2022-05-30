AFC announces list of Vietnam team to play in U23 Asian Cup final
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has released a list of 23 members in the Vietnamese team to compete at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals, which will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.
U23 Vietnamese players in a friendly match with U23 UAE. (Source: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has released a list of 23 members in the Vietnamese team to compete at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals, which will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.
The list saw the elimination of Tran Van Cong and Vu Minh Hieu compared to the one announced earlier by head coach Gong Oh-kyun of the squad. Meanwhile, all 14 key players who won the goal medal at the recent SEA Games 31 hosted by Vietnam are kept on the list. They include goalkeeper Van Toan, defenders Viet Anh and Thanh Binh, midfielder Ly Cong Hoang Anh, and strikers Nguyen Van Tung and Nham Manh Dung.
Freshly completing their short training session in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the U23 team of Vietnam is now in Uzbekistan for the finals.
According to the draw results, Vietnam is in Group C with the defending champion of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Thailand and Malaysia. The squad will play the first match against Thailand on June 2, then meet the RoK on June 5 and Malaysia on June 8./.