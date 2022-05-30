Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Int’l Food and Culture Bazaar in Brazil Vietnam was among exhibitors at the International Food and Culture Bazaar held at the Brasilia Art Museum (MAB) in Brazil last weekend, showcasing Vietnamese handicrafts and traditional cuisine.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine introduced in Berlin “Van nghe thang Muoi” (October art) club in Berlin held an event on May 29 to introduce the Vietnamese culinary culture to international friends.

Culture - Sports Diplomats and families wear traditional Vietnamese ao dai at exhibition An exhibition and arts performance are being held within the framework of the “Quang Ninh Ao Dai Festival 2022 - Heritage, Tam Than An Tinh” at the Truc Lam Cultural Center at the foot of Yen Tu Mountain in Quang Ninh province.