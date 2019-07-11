Vietnam's U18 team in training at the PVF Youth Football Training Center in Hung Yen province to prepare for the AFF U18 Championship (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN Football Federation U18 Championship is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong, starting on August 6.



Vietnam were drawn into the "group of death", Group B, which will pit them against Australia and Thailand – two of the strongest sides in the tournament – as well as Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia.



Group A includes Myanmar, Indonesia, Laos, Timor Leste, the Philippines and Brunei.



Vietnam will face Malaysia on August 7, Australia on August 9, Thailand on August 13 and Cambodia two days later. All the matches will be held at Thong Nhat Stadium in HCM City except for the match between Vietnam and Singapore, which will be played in Binh Duong.



Coach Hoang Anh Tuan recently announced his roster for the event with young talent Pham Xuan Tao, called “the Litte Cong Phuong”, a highlight.



The team has completed a stint at Youth Football Training Center PVF in Hung Yen province and is now training in Japan to prepare for the tournament.-VNA