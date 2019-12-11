Society Hanoi to build ten pedestrian bridges Hanoi plans to build ten more pedestrian bridges in crowded streets in the inner city in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety.

Society Workshop discusses migrants’ health in Vietnam Health of migrants in Vietnam was the focus of a workshop held in Hanoi on December 10 by the Ministry of Health, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation.

Society Legal framework for water supply essential in Vietnam Tighter regulations are needed to ensure good quality water is sourced for years to come, according to Nguyen Thi Hong Khanh, from the Ministry of Construction’s Technological Infrastructure Department.

Society Vietnam Youth Federation’s eighth national congress opens The eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure officially opened in Hanoi on December 10.