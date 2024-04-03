Politics Government convenes to look into Q1 socio-economic situation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s regular meeting and a teleconference between the Government and the 63 localities on April 3 to discuss the socio-economic situation in March and the first quarter and set tasks for Q2.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic 14 key banks in the 2024 banking system The State Bank of Vietnam has issued Decision No 538/QD-NHNN approving the addition of 14 banks in the group of credit institutions and foreign bank branches deemed systemically important in 2024.

Politics Vietnam-RoK ties at best stage in history: Deputy Foreign Minister Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 1 held working sessions with Governor of Jeonbuk province Kim Kwan Yyeong and Mayor of Naju city in Jeollanam-do province Bok Soo Kim within the framework of her working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK), during which she assured them that the Vietnam-RoK ties are now at the best development stage in history.