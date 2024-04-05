Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on April 4 held separate meetings with some US officials and businesspeople following the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) held in Boston, the US.

At the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) and representatives of Dell Group in the US. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM met with Senior Advisor to President Biden for International Climate Policy John Podesta, head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Nisha Biswal.Read full text



-Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc led a Vietnamese delegation to the 28th ASEAN Finance Minister’s Meeting that took place in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 5.

At the 28th ASEAN Finance Minister’s Meeting (Photo: VNA)

In his speech at the event, Phoc laid a stress on the significance of the customs management policy and mechanism to trade connectivity, and welcomed Laos’s initiative on completing a technical study for the new-generation ASEAN Single Window (ASW) while recommending the bloc to accelerate the modernisation and mobilise resources for the ASW in the next stage.Read full text



-Australia is committed to accompanying Vietnam in high-quality human resources training, especially through Australian training facilities in Vietnam and joint training programmes between the two countries’ universities and research institutes, head of the International Division under Australia’s Department of Education Karen Sandercock said on April 5.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (second from left) meets with head of the International Division under Australia’s Department of Education Karen Sandercock (centre) on April 5. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

At her meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam, Sandercock applauded the two countries' recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, describing this as a foundation for them to continue enhancing cooperation in education - training.Read full text



-A number of original documents and records about the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the 1954 Geneva Conference were made public for the first time and introduced to the media on April 5.

Tran Viet Hoa, Director of the Hanoi-based National Archives Centre No. 3 under the State Records and Archives Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the centre is preserving a large number of documents and records about the historical context, directions, and preparations for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, its developments, results, and significance, international opinions, the campaign’s logistics affairs, and the policies of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) towards war invalids and surrendered troops.Read full text



-The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria in collaboration with the national daily El Moudjahid of the African country organised a press conference on April 4 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024) and the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war in Vietnam (July 21, 1954 – 2024).

Attending the event were Vice President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Messaoud Ghesri and representatives from the legislature’s committees, the Council of the Nation, the National Federation of Veterans of Algeria, the diplomatic corps, journalists, veterans, and Algerian friends.Read full text



-A wide range of vibrant activities are being held within the 20th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Fair, which kicked off on April 4 to promote the southern metropolis as a safe, attractive and hospitable destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.

Over 150 booths are arranged at the four-day fair where 50 vendors from 45 cities and provinces are touting promotion tourism programmes and products to the visitors.Read full text/.