-The coming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is crucial to maintaining high-level exchanges, upholding the strategic orientations for bilateral relations, and realising the common perceptions shared by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.

The visit from April 7 to 12, to be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhao Leji, will be the first trip to China by Hue as the top legislator of Vietnam. It will also be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the legislative bodies since the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received new Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano De Lasala in Hanoi on April 4.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives new Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano De Lasala in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

At the reception, the PM congratulated the Ambassador as she begins her term in Vietnam when the two countries celebrated the 15th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership towards the future (2009 - 2024).Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the traditional friendship and all-round cohesion between Vietnam and France while receiving new French Ambassador Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on April 4.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives French Ambassador Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

The host leader affirmed Vietnam always views France as an important partner in its foreign policy. He expressed his belief that with rich experience in the diplomatic sector, Brochet will make significant contributions to elevating the countries’ strategic partnership to a new height.Read full text



-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, in Guangxi province on April 4.

The talks between the Vietnamese and Chinese foreign ministers in Guangxi province on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

The event, part of Minister Son’s official visit to China, was the first meeting between the two foreign ministers since their countries agreed to elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.Read full text



-The Mongolian Ministry of Environment and Tourism is holding tourism promotion activities in Vietnam from April 4 to 7 during the first time this landlocked country takes part in the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival.

This also marks the start of activities to be held on the threshold of the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (November 17, 1954 - 2024).Read full text



-Vietnam’s rosy economic prospects have helped consolidate the confidence of foreign firms in the country, as reflected through their investment of 6.17 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 13.4% year-on-year.

Of the sum, newly registered capital stood at 4.77 billion USD, a rise of 57.9% from the corresponding time last year. Meanwhile, 934.6 million USD was added to 248 existing projects, and 466.2 million USD earmarked for stake purchase and capital contribution. These are down 22.6% and 61.7% in value, respectively, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.Read full text



-Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Quang Dung attended meetings between ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), the US- ASEAN Business Council (US ABC), and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Laos on April 4.

Vietnamese delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Participants exchanged views on related regional and global issues such as green finance and Fintech, digital transformation, and cross-border digital payment connection.Read full text



-A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Quang Dung attended a policy dialogue between central bank governors of ASEAN countries and financial institutions' Chief Executive Officers on April 4 in Luang Prabang, Laos.

The event is within the framework of the 28th ASEAN Finance Ministers' Meeting (AFMM) and 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) which are taking place in Laos from April 3-5.Read full text



- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Head of the ASEAN Senior Official Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam Do Hung Viet and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, SOM Leader of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Byung-won co-chaired the 28th ASEAN-RoK Dialogue on April 4.

SOM leaders, heads of delegations and Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Political-Security Community at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The event was attended by senior officials of ASEAN member states, the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Political-Security Community, and Timor-Leste as observer.Read full text



-A national symposium on the Dien Bien Phu Victory will be held on April 15 in the northwestern city of the same name that witnessed the triumph 70 years ago, it was announced at a press conference in Hanoi on April 4.

The press conference was held by the Ministry of National Defence in coordination with the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Dien Bien province.Read full text



-Efforts to settle the consequences of bombs and mines in 2024 will continue focusing on clearing bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war and supporting victims, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Along with collecting data to develop a report summarising the implementation of the national action programme for the 2010 - 2025 period, relevant agencies will work together to build a national strategy on UXO safety education.Read full text/.