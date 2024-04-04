☕ Afternoon briefing on April 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 4 highlighted the important role of preschool education to the national education system as well as the country’s human resources development.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Chairing a meeting of the National Committee for Education and Training Reform in Hanoi, the leader said preschool education lays a foundation for comprehensive development of Vietnamese people. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on April 3 sent congratulations to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People's Party and Chairman of the Supreme Privy Council to the King, on his election as President of the Cambodian Senate in the fifth mandate.
Hue expressed his belief that under the leadership of Hun Sen, the Senate will play an increasingly important role in and significantly contribute to Cambodia’s national construction, and help advance the country’s role and position in the region and the world at large. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to China from April 7-12, according to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji, the committee said in an announcement on April 4. Read full story
- The 9th Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in the US, featuring 10 open and frank panel discussions, has been practical and beneficial for various ministries, agencies, localities, and enterprises in Vietnam, according to Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.
The Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, in a group photo with leaders of the Harvard University. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks concluding the programme on April 3 (local time), Khai stated the enhancement of internal capacity, resilience, adaptability, and risk management capabilities of the economy is an essential and urgent requirement for Vietnam in the face of the rapid, unpredictable, and complex global developments. Read full story
- Deputy Public Security Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang is leading a high-level delegation to the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit in Singapore from April 3 to 5 at the invitation of Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.
Paying a courtesy visit to his host, Quang said the summit is a good opportunity for Vietnam to exchange experience and study Singapore and other countries’ achievements in the application of state-of-the-art technologies to serve national digital transformation. Read full story
- With trade promotion activities intensified, the agro-forestry-fishery sector is able to earn 54-55 billion USD in export revenue this year as assigned by the Prime Minister, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.
In the first quarter of this year, total export turnover from the sector was estimated at 13.53 billion USD, up 21.8% year-on-year. Read full story
- The Moscow Export Centre on April 3 opened a booth at the Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, which is underway in Hanoi.
The “Made in Moscow” booth displays a range of items from confectionery to electronics, personal protective equipment, medical equipment, and software solutions, among others, by prestigious Russian brands. Read full story
- More than 20 million cyberattack alerts were uncovered in the first quarter of 2024, up 33% year-on-year, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lieutenant General To An Xo said at the Government’s regular press conference on April 3.
In March alone, there were over 7 million warnings, rising 6% from the previous month./. Read full story