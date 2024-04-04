Politics NA Chairman to pay official visit to China Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to China from April 7-12, according to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

Politics 9th Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme practical, useful for Vietnam: Deputy PM The 9th Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in the US, featuring 10 open and frank panel discussions, has been practical and beneficial for various ministries, agencies, localities, and enterprises in Vietnam, according to Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, China's Hong Kong promote relations Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee on April 3 hosted a reception for Vietnamese Consul General Pham Binh Dam, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.