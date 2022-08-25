Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 25.



- Japanese investors’ confidence in Vietnam has still been increasing despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shigetoshi Aoyama, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), has said.



Speaking at the Vietnam-Japan trade and investment forum in Tokyo on August 24, Aoyama said the free trade policy and efforts in attracting investors and improving the business environment by the Vietnamese Government have helped to raise the confidence of Japanese firms.



- The People’s Committee of Hai Phong city and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) jointly organised a conference on investment promotion with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s enterprises and another with supporting firms of LG Group in Seoul capital and Gyonggi province on August 23-24.



These are activities among those in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations, aiming to provide investors with an insight into socio-economic development of the northern port city in particular and Vietnam in general, strengthen the promotion and attraction of quality and effective investment projects into the city and its industrial and economic parks, and open up more cooperation opportunities between RoK investors and the city in the coming time.



- The growth momentum of the seafood industry is likely to slow down in this third quarter due to the rising pressure of production and transportation costs, while purchasing power in major markets is expected to decrease.



The seafood industry witnessed a strong recovery after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first seven months of 2022, seafood exports earned nearly 6.7 billion USD, a gain of 35% year-on-year.



- The Vietnamese team came fourth behind strong rivals from China, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” semifinals at the ongoing Army Games 2022 on August 24 in Russia.

This was the first time the Vietnam People's Army tank team have advanced to the semifinals in the category.



- The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on August 25 opened an appeal court for defendant Pham Thi Doan Trang, born in 1978 and residing in Dong Da district of Hanoi, who was accused of "conducting propaganda against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam."



According to indictment of the municipal People's Procuracy, from November 16, 2017 to December 5, 2018, Trang made, stored and distributed documents and articles with contents against the State.



- Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.



According to an article recommending these destinations, Asia tourism in general has been the slowest to bounce back, but Vietnam "is the real bright spot right now."