An overview of the forum (Photo: VNA)

The forum was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Embassy in Japan in coordination with JETRO and the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC), with the participation of more than 100 representatives from associations and businesses of the two countries, including Japanese companies operating in the areas in which Vietnam interested like energy, technology, logistics and real estate.MoIT Minister Nguyen Hong Dien called on Japanese firms to increase their investments in Vietnam and expand operations to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) and other markets that sign free trade agreements with Vietnam.