☕ Afternoon briefing on December 30
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Minister of Transport and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of the 38 cities and provinces where expressways run through to instruct authorities under their wings to conduct compensation and resettlement in line with legal regulations.
In a dispatch on speeding up the implementation of important expressways signed on December 29, the PM, who is also head of the state steering committee for national key transport projects, said that bidding should be carried out in accordance with law, stressing the need to select contractors with sufficient capacity and experience to ensure quality and efficiency of the projects.Read full text
- Pope Francis, head of the Holy See, wished the leaders and people of Vietnam a merry Christmas and a happy New Year while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung at the Christmas Mass recently held in St. Peter's Basilica.
Pope Francis expressed his delight at the fruitful development of the relations between Vietnam and the Holy See. He hoped that the bilateral ties will further develop in the time to come.Read full text
– Authorities of the northern province of Dien Bien on December 30 re-buried the remains of four Vietnamese martyrs who died in Laos during wartime.
The remains were found by the search team of Vietnam's Military Region 2 in the Lao province of Luang Prabang in their first searching mission during the 2022 - 2023 dry season. Those four fallen soldiers have not been identified. Read full text
– Vietnam has recorded an impressive percentage of women in UN peacekeeping operations, said Caitlin Wiesen, former Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.
Since the Women, Peace and Security Agenda – an expanded framework towards women’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations – was officially approved in 2000, Vietnam has ensured women’s engagement in peace processes, she added.Read full text
– There are 208,300 enterprises entering the Vietnamese market or resuming their operation in 2022, up 30.3% year-on-year, according to head of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.
Specifically, this year, 148,500 registered to be set up, with a combined capital of 1.59 quadrillion VND (67.4 billion USD) and 981,300 labourers, up 27.1% in the number of firms, and 14.9% in the number of workers, and down 1.3% in capital year-on-year.Read full text
– A surge of 87% was seen in tra fish exports to ASEAN markets in the first 11 months of this year to 183 million USD, accounting for about 8% of total export revenue of the product in the period.
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported that more than 45% of ASEAN's total tra fish imports came from the Thai market, with nearly 83 million USD.Read full text
– The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak – Vietnam’s capital of coffee – pocketed 798 million USD in coffee exports in 2022, accounting for 53.2% of the locality’s total export turnover.
This year, the province shipped abroad 380,000 tonnes of coffee bean out of its 550,000 tonnes harvested, the highest ever export volume.Read full text
- The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) opened in Hanoi on December 30.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue joined revolutionary veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labour, and 506 war veterans representing more than 3 million VWVA members at the function.Read full text/.
