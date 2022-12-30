Politics Defence Minister greets officer of Cambodian Veterans Association Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for Vice-president and Secretary-general of the Cambodian Veterans Association (CVA) Gen. Kim Kun in Hanoi on December 29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman receives outgoing Cambodian Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 29 for Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.

Politics National teleconference announces Party building tasks for 2023 The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission held a national teleconference on December 29 to review its work in 2022 and put forward tasks for 2023.