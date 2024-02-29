Politics Party chief’s article the lodestar to navigate challenges: scholars The article by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2024) has set out important policies and guidelines for the whole Party, people, and army to navigate through challenges and move ahead, Party members and scholars said.

Politics Vietnam calls for breakthrough in CLV’s cooperation agreements The Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area took place in the Lao southern province of Attapeu on February 29, as part of the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on the CLV Development Triangle Area underway from February 26-March 1.

Politics Northern provinces expand cooperation with China’s Guangxi province China's Guangxi province is willing to work with the Vietnamese provinces of Ha Giang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Cao Bang to realise common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, thus further deepening the relationship between the two countries, said Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Politics Vietnam, UNESCO eye to deepen cooperation Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, had working sessions on February 27 - 28 with Qu Xing, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO; Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO; and Anthony Ohemeng Boamah, Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations.