Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed that international law is the foundation of modern international order and world peace in his remarks at the first open debate of the UN Security Council this year.

Entitled "The promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security", the January 12 ministerial-level event was attended by nearly 80 UN member countries.Read full text

– UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi has commended Vietnam for its achievements in poverty reduction and development, as well as the country’s commitments to sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“Vietnam has earned the respect of the global community and UNDP for its achievements in poverty reduction and human development,” she said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.Read full text

- The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) had a meeting in Hanoi on January 12 with leaders of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, Foreign Ministry, and Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations as well as 100 ambassadors and head of diplomatic corps.

Addressing the event, HCMA President Nguyen Xuan Thang said he hopes for more attention and collaboration of foreign embassies, diplomatic missions, international organisations, and development agencies in Vietnam concerning international cooperation programmes and projects.Read full text

– Visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo has remarked that Ho Chi Minh City, which houses a large number of Korean businesses and people, has made active contributions to the sound development of the nations’ relations.

Hosted by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 13, Kim thanked the southern metropolis for its support of the RoK community living and working there.Read full text



– Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien coordinated with their counterpart in China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol along the shared border on January 12.

They patrolled the border from Marker No 2 to Marker No 3 along the Vietnam-China borderline and exchanged information about people’s activities along the borderline.Read full text



– The annual Spring Calligraphy Festival, which honours the art and local tradition of writing, will begin at Hanoi’s Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam on January 15, marking its return following two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having a calligraphic work written on red paper to display during the Lunar New Year festival (Tet), Vietnam’s biggest traditional event, is a local tradition to pray for good things. The calligraphers write letters meaning prosperity, longevity and happiness.Read full text



– The southern province of Tay Ninh on January 13 held memorial and burial services for the remains of 56 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime.

The remains were searched and repatriated by Team K70 under Military Zone 7 and Team K71 under the Tay Ninh Military High Command in the 2022-2023 dry season. None of the remains have been identified.Read full text/.