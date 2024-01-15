Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 15th National Assembly (NA) started its fifth extraordinary meeting at the NA building in Hanoi on January 15, in the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and many Party, State, NA officials and former leaders.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second, right), State President Vo Van Thuong (first, right), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, left), and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attend the 15th NA's fifth extraordinary session. (Photo: VNA)

The opening session was broadcast live on the Vietnam Television, Radio The Voice of Vietnam, and the legislature's television channel.



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming visit to Romania is expected to mark a milestone in the bilateral cooperative relations, helping to enhance understanding of each other’s priorities and interests, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila has said.

Talking to the press, the ambassador held that the visit will continue to promote bilateral dialogue at the Prime Minister level, underlining that it will be a highlight of close ties between the two countries' people, which has been the foundation for the bilateral relationship over the past 74 years.



- The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) will offer a wonderful opportunity for Vietnam to demonstrate its international commitments and call for support from investors to its efforts, Ambassador of Switzerland to Vietnam Thomas Gass has said.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Vietnam Thomas Gass. (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat made the remark in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's upcoming trip to Davos to attend the meeting and make his official visits to Hungary and Romania from January 16-23.



- Vietnam and Canada concluded a vibrant year filled with a multitude of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil. (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion of the New Year 2024, the Vietnam News Agency held an interview with Ambassador of Canada to Vietnam Shawn Steil, discussing achievements in bilateral relations and the prospects for future cooperation between the two countries.



- Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on January 14 affirmed Vietnam persistently follows the “One China” policy while replying to the media’s question about the result of the election of the leader of Taiwan held on January 13.



In line with the "One China" policy, Vietnam maintains and develops people-to-people and non-governmental relations with Taiwan in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science - technology, culture, and education, among others, she stated, noting that it does not develop any state-level relations with Taiwan.



- The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on January 15 jointly held a workshop on Vietnam's economic situation in 2023 and prospects in 2024.



Launching a report titled "Vietnam's economy in 2023 and prospects for 2024: Reforms to accelerate growth recovery" at the event, CIEM experts forecast that Vietnam's GDP will grow by 6.13% in the first scenario and 6.48% in the second scenario with the entire year's exports increasing by 4.02% and 5.19%, respectively.



- The Vietnamese economy is likely to expand by 6-6.5% in the base scenario, with even recovery recorded in all sectors of agriculture, industry, construction and services, Dr. Can Van Luc, a member of the National Financial-Monetary Policy Advisory Council, has predicted.



The economist held that the country's economic recovery seen in late 2023 will motivate the economic recovery and development throughout 2024.



- Vietnam had attracted 39,140 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of over 468.91 billion USD by the end of 2023, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).



Ho Chi Minh City topped the list of localities nationwide in FDI attraction with 12,398 projects and registered capital of 57.63 billion USD, accounting for 31.67% of the total number of projects and nearly 13% of the total registered capital. It was followed by Hanoi with 7,363 projects and registered capital of 41.17 billion USD; and southern Binh Duong province with 4,217 projects and 40.4 billion USD.



- Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has invited Vietnam to cooperate in the development of several sectors, including the electric vehicle (EV) industry, green industry, food security, research and development, and human resources.



"We invite Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade to maintain a discussion with us to strengthen this cooperation and collaboration," Minister Kartasasmita said in a statement as quoted by the country's national news agency Antara.



- The Vietnamese men’s national football team lost 2 - 4 to Japan in their 2023 AFC Asian Cup opener on January 14, but the two goals against Asia’s No. 1 team were still considered beyond expectations.

Vietnamese players celebrate the leveling goal in the first half of the match. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

After Japan scored the opening goal in the 12th minute, Nguyen Dinh Bac headed backwards into Japan's net to equalise for Vietnam four minutes later.