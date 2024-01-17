Politics President pays pre-Tet visit, extends wishes to Nghe An province President Vo Van Thuong presented gifts and extended warm Tet greetings to people in Thanh Chuong district, and officers and soldiers at Thanh Thuy Border Guard Station in the central province of Nghe An on January 17.

Politics Vice President receives Ford Motor’s senior official Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for President of Ford Motor’s International Markets Group Kay Hart in Hanoi on January 17, during which she proposed the US company consider expanding investment cooperation in Vietnam.

Politics Hanoi's art exchange programme helps promote international friendship An international art exchange programme to welcome New Year 2024 was held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) on January 16 as part of activities to nurture and strengthen the friendship between the people of Vietnam and foreign nations around the world.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.