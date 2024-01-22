Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– The Vietnam Report JSC has released a white book on the Vietnamese economy in 2023, highlighting the country’s economic achievements last year and giving forecast for 2024 as well as a number of policy recommendations.



According to Vietnam Report General Director Vu Dang Vinh, last year, despite impacts from the world economic crisis and domestic difficulties, Vietnam has still been a bright spot with GDP growth of 5.05% and the recovery of many areas such as export and industrial production.Read full text



– The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will enhance overall cooperation, including in education – a key factor of prosperity in each country, said Dr Kambiz Ghawami, President of the World University Service of Germany.

Dr Kambiz Ghawami, President of the World University Service of Germany, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit on January 23 - 24, Ghawami said the two countries boast long-standing cooperation in higher education which has grown well for many decades.Read full text



– Vietnam hopes Samsung become a strategic investor in the context that the country is building a strategy to develop the semiconductor industry and promote innovation, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc has told General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho.



At their recent meeting, Ngoc spoke highly of the Republic of Korean group’s projects in Vietnam as well as its contributions to local socio-economic development.Read full text



– Ten protected areas in Vietnam have participated in The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas (IUCN Green List) which is a set of global standards on successful conservation.

The IUCN Green List Standard is a unique and holistic approach to nature conservation, it examines protected and conserved areas across several components covering governance and equity, design and planning and management effectiveness.Read full text



– The Department of Culture and Sports of Binh Dinh province and the Indian Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City jointly held an art exchange programme on January 21.

A performance by an India's Punjabi dance troupe (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

The event is part of activities to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties and the 74th anniversary of India’s Republic Day (January 26, 1950 – 2024).Read full text



- The waters surrounding Co To island in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh have been frequented by schools of dolphins and whales, capturing the attention of local fishermen and authorities.



Most recently, a resident of Co To island district, while fishing for squid on January 20, recorded footage of a group of around 30 dolphins surfacing in the sea approximately 2-3 km off the coast of the island.Read full text



– The Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese on January 22 launched an action programme on environmental protection in all parishes.

Priest Nguyen Thanh Tin, head of the Environment Division of the HCM City Archdiocese introduces trash bins for garbage sorting (Photo: VNA)

Priest Nguyen Thanh Tin, head of the Environment Division of the HCM City Archdiocese, said that the archdiocese has sent 500 trash bins to 203 parishes’ churches and locations of mission for garbage sorting.Read full text/.