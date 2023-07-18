Politics Party chief’s book on military policy, defence strategy released A book on Vietnam’s military policy and defence strategy in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, was made public at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs pays official visit to Singapore Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Singapore from July 17-18 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

Politics Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit hoped to develop substantive bilateral ties Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust, promoting multifaceted cooperation, and developing the two countries’ relations in a more substantive and effective manner.

Politics Top legislator requests thorough preparations for first NA election anniversary National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 18 chaired the first meeting of the steering committee for the organisation of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6, 1946-2026).