Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested special development policies and mechanisms be issued for the southeast region, while chairing a conference to debut the Coordinating Council for the Southeast Region held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 18.
In the immediate future, PM Chinh, who is also head of the council, said the focus should be placed on three strategic breakthroughs linked to three growth drivers of consumption, investment, and export. Efforts must be made to address transportation bottlenecks, protect the living and ecological environment, and deal with housing issues for workers and low-income earners, and slums in urban areas. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 18 chaired the first meeting of the steering committee for the organisation of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6, 1946-2026).
On January 6, 1946, the first general election to elect NA deputies successfully took place across the country, marking an important milestone in the process of building a democratic institution and legally affirming the right to mastery of the Vietnamese people. Read full story
- India is seen as a potential market for Vietnam’s tourism, and the country will strengthen promotion activities to lure more holiday-makers from the South Asian market, according to Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.
Vietnam welcomed 5.6 million foreign tourists, including 141,000 Indian arrivals, in the first six months of 2013. India was the 10th largest tourism market in the period. The improved air links between Vietnam and India have made it easier for travelers of the two nations. Read full story
- Despite macroeconomic challenges, Vietnam has emerged as an innovation hub, attracting many foreign investors, especially those from Sweden, said Eliseo Barcas, CEO of Tetra Pak Vietnam.
Bloom, Vietnam’s first-ever global innovation centre for the food and beverage (F&B) industry, was launched in Binh Duong province in early July. The state-of-the-art innovation centre, designed by Tetra Pak in partnership with DenEast of Sweden, aims to revolutionise the country’s F&B industry through its innovative and cost-efficient product creation model. Read full story
- The northern province of Hoa Binh will roll out the red carpet for Thai investors in the locality, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long at an investment, trade and tourism promotion conference held in Bangkok on July 17.
Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh said that with many favourable conditions in terms of geography, climate, soil and cultural traditions, the Vietnamese province is gradually becoming an ideal destination for foreign investors and tourists. Read full story
- With more than 5,000 accommodation establishments receiving Travel Sustainable badge of Booking.com, Vietnam is among the top five countries in Asia-Pacific region with the highest number of the providers of this kind of service recognised for their efforts to operate more sustainably.
According to Booking.com 2023 Sustainable Travel Report which contains insights gathered from more than 33,000 travelers across 35 countries and territories, 80% of the global travelers say that sustainable travel has become more and more important to them. Read full story
- Travel companies have suggested opening more tourism representative offices abroad, with priority to China, Thailand, India, Europe and the US, in an attempt to boost the attraction of foreign tourists now that the bottleneck in the field of visa has been removed.
At present, Vietnam has only three such offices in Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and the UK. Read full story
- Xuan Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company exported 55,000 tonnes of its cement to the US, and the shipment is scheduled to arrive in the foreign market by the end of August.
The products are well received in the US market thanks to the "green" and stable quality as they are manufactured in modern production lines and technology, ensuring environmental friendliness of FLSmidth of Denmark. Read full story
- The world's largest football news website GOAL has picked Vietnamese forward Hai Yen as one of the top 50 players to watch at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand.
GOAL said “The 28-year-old is a key danger woman for the defences of the US, the Netherlands and Portugal to keep an eye on.” Read full story
- Two Vietnamese movies will compete at the ASEAN International Film Festival (AIFFA) 2023. “Memento Mori” by Marcus Manh Cuong Vu and “Dem toi ruc ro” (The brilliant darkness) by Aaron Toronto have been selected to compete with 120 others at the festival which will be opened in Kuching, Malaysia, on August 2. Read full story./.