Politics Lao NA Vice President visits Hoa Binh A delegation of the Lao National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice President Sounthone Xayachack paid a working trip to the northern province of Hoa Binh on July 21.

Politics China requested to respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago Vice Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on July 21 stressed the demand that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Politics Party official hosts Japanese international bank leader Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi on July 21.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.