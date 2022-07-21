☕ Afternoon briefing on July 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 21.
- More than 1 million officials and Party members nationwide participated in a conference looking into resolutions adopted at the fifth plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, in Hanoi on July 21.
The national conference was held by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in both online and in-person formats. Read full story
- Policies and laws related to land are extremely important for the stability and sustainable development of Vietnam. In fact, the perfection of these policies and laws is based on the political orientations of the Party, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on July 21.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)Chinh made the statement at the national conference looking into resolutions of the fifth plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee when he delivered a report on continuing to innovate and perfect institutions and policies, and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use so as to create a driving force for Vietnam to become a high-income developed country. Read full story
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) keeps this year’s growth forecast for Vietnam at 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023 as released in the April 2022 Asian Development Outlook (ADO).
Growth will be driven by continued trade expansion, the faster-than-expected recovery of manufacturing, domestic travel and the disbursement of public investment, according to the ADB’s ADO Supplement July 2022 released on July 21. Read full story
- Leaders of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - the fifth-busiest airport in the world – have showed their interest in opening a direct air route connecting the US city with Ho Chi Minh City, during their meeting with a high-ranking delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of its People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on July 19. Read full story
At the working session (Photo: VNA)- Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Noh-wan has expressed his wish to further contribute to the close cooperation between Vietnam’s northern province of Lang Son and Korean localities, during a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Tien Thieu in Lang Son on July 20. Read full story
(Source: the organiser of the show)- The international exhibition Café show 2022 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, attracting over 200 domestic and foreign participants. Read full story./.