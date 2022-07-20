☕ Afternoon briefing on July 20
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 20.
- The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has presented 750 tablets, two sets of computers and two printers to the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, aiming to help the Cuban legislature improve its operational efficiency.
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Tran Thanh Man said at the hand-over ceremony in Hanoi on July 20 that the gifts demonstrate Vietnam’s solidarity and support to the Cuban Party, State, legislature and revolutionary cause. Read full story
- A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai met with several enterprises of the US on July 18 - 19 as part of their ongoing working trip to the US.
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (seventh from left) and other officials at the meeting with representatives of the Bank of America (Photo: sggp.org.vn)At the meeting with the Bank of America (BOA) - the second largest bank in the US, Mai highlighted some of his city’s advantages for investors, including political and macro-economic stability. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on July 19 received visiting Noriaki Koyama, head of CEO office of Fast Retailing – the parent company of Uniqlo brand, who revealed that Uniqlo plans to open several new stores in the capital city this year, and some flagship ones in 2023 towards the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan relations.
Koyama unveiled plans to expand its business network, promote domestic production, and train talents in Vietnam, including Hanoi. Read full story
- The Government of Vietnam is making efforts to get the routine immunisation for children back on track, Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Vietnam, said on July 19.
UNICEF looks forward to seeing Vietnam return to the strong child and adolescent immunisation system it had built before the pandemic –the system that stood up strongly to safely and effectively deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the people, said Flowers. Read full story
- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Vietnam Social Security (VSS) on July 20 signed a deal for coordination in disseminating policies and laws on social, health and unemployment insurance in the 2022 - 2026 period.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang and VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh exchange the signed coordination deal on July 20. (Photo: VNA)Speaking highly of bilateral cooperation, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said information about social, health and unemployment insurance, along with social security policies, has been widely covered by the VNA’s outlets to help people grasp the Party and State’s policies. Besides, by reflecting public opinions in a timely manner, news from the VNA has also proved useful for authorities to make appropriate amendments to policies. Read full story
- The combined revenue of 17 out of 19 groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises was estimated at over 892.16 trillion VND (38.05 billion USD) in the first half of this year, equivalent to 90% of the yearly target and up 27% year-on-year. Read full story
- Quang Nam – host of National Tourism Year 2022 – has released a video clip promoting tourist destinations in the central province.
The clip, entitled “Discovering Quang Nam beyond Hoi An”, features the UNESCO-recognised ancient town of Hoi An and other sites like the ethnic minority village of Bho Hoong, Cham Islands (better known as Cu Lao Cham) and Dong Giang tea hill. It is available on the website, www.visitquangnam.com; Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/visitquangnam; and Instagram. Read full story
- A ceremony to see off the Vietnamese delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20. The delegation comprises 153 members, including 18 coaches and 120 athletes. Read full story/.