Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national teleconference on the rearrangement of administrative units at the district and communal levels for the 2023 – 2030 period on July 31.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the event (Photo: VNA)tả cho ảnh

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said the rearrangement of administrative units at the district and communal levels is necessary to streamline the administrative apparatus, enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of State management, and create convenience for the people and businesses. Read full story



- The Vietnam-Singapore relationship is now at its prime with deep political trust, close economic and investment cooperation, and strong people-to-people exchange, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung has said.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year, the diplomat said since 2020, Singapore has always been among the biggest foreign investors in Vietnam with a stable two-way trade despite the global political-economic troubles. Read full story



- In 2023, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties (August 1, 1993-2023) and officially start negotiations on the Vietnam-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).



On the occasion, the UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, Bader Almatrooshi, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the development of bilateral ties over the past 30 years and prospects of the relations in the new period. Read full story



- Rice prices in Vietnam's Mekong Delta region last week reached a record high in the last 10 years after India banned the export of non-basmati white rice.



The price of Vietnam's 5% broken rice increased to 550-575 USD per tonne on July 27, the highest since 2011. In the week earlier, it was just 515-525 USD per tonne. Read full story



- The Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement, which was signed on July 26 after seven years of negotiations, would create a conducive atmosphere for the export of Vietnamese products to Israel, according to many experts.



Expert Dinh Trong Thinh said the deal presents stellar opportunities for Vietnamese producers to drive substantial cost savings and gain competitive advantages through access to Israeli high-tech sectors. Read full story



- Total retail sales of consumer goods and services have increased 10.4% year on year to almost 3.53 quadrillion VND (149 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2023, compared to a rise of 15.7% during the same period of 2022, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Goods retail sales are estimated at nearly 2.78 quadrillion VND during the first seven months of 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Excluding the price factor, the seven-month sales climbed 9.6%, compared to the growth of 11.7% during the same period last year. Read full story



- Ethnic and religious issues in the Central Highlands have been frequently abused by reactionary and hostile forces to undermine Vietnam. However, those forces have always failed because of people’s solidarity and support for authorities’ reactions.



The Central Highlands is home to nearly 6 million people from all the 54 ethnic groups of the country, including nearly 2.2 million from 53 ethnic minorities or 37.5% of its population. Read full story



- The last body of the four victims killed in the July 30 landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, was found at noon on July 31, local authorities reported.

The landslide site on Bao Loc Pass on July 31 morning (Photo: VNA)

A serious landslide happened on a section of Bao Loc Pass, part of National Highway 20, in Da Huoai district at about 3pm on July 30, burying a traffic police station with four people and many vehicles trapped inside. The victims comprise three traffic police officers and one civilian./. Read full story







