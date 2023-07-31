Society Localities strictly monitor vessels to fight IUU fishing Vietnam has seen positive progress in its fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing more than five years after it received a “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports from the European Commission (EC).

Society Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 to be held in October The Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 gathering experts in all fields from the two countries is set to be held on October 15 in Tokyo, as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

Society World Bank approves nearly 130 million USD to help Nghe An province improve livability The World Bank Board of Directors on July 31 approved a project worth 129.6 million USD to strengthen flood resilience and improve sanitation, transport, and public space infrastructure in Nghe An province's Vinh city - a political, economic, and cultural centre of the north-central coastal region.

Society Remains believed to be of US MIA repatriated A ceremony to repatriate the remains believed to be of a US soldier listed as missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang on July 29.