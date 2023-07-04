☕Afternoon briefing on July 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- At the Government's teleconference with localities and the regular Cabinet meeting in Hanoi on July 4, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI) presented two growth scenarios for the third quarter and the whole year 2023, indicating that the tasks for the remaining months of this year are heavy, with a growth rate of 8.0% or higher.
Thanks to the Government and Prime Minister’s drastic, timely, effective and comprehensive directions in various areas, the consumer price index went up 3.29% year-on-year in the first half, continuing the downward trend. The State budget collection reached 54% of the estimate. The country posted a trade surplus of 12.25 billion USD while the total social investment capital hit over 1.35 quadrillion VND (58.6 billion USD), up 4.7% annually. Read full story
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the National Council for the Verification of Environmental Protection Planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision for 2050, chaired a meeting between the council and a number of ministries, sectors, localities and experts on July 3.
Concluding the meeting, Deputy PM Ha asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), the agency in charge of compiling the planning, to stick to relevant resolutions and regulations on environmental protection during the designing of the planning. Read full story
– In the context of the global economic downturn and the lingering impact of challenges on the recovery process, many international organisations continue to highlight Vietnam’s positive economic outlook in 2023 thanks to the government's concerted efforts in boosting socio-economic recovery.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that Vietnam's economic growth will recover in the second half of 2023, reaching about 4.7% for the whole year, thanks to the rebound of exports and easing domestic policies. Inflation is expected to be controlled below the State Bank of Vietnam's 4.5% target.Read full story
– Localities must focus on drastic measures, especially in the management of fishing vessels and the traceability of their origins, directed Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.
Following the European Commission's recommendations on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Vietnam has prevented violations by its fishing vessels of the seas of countries and territories in the Pacific, he told a press conference in Hanoi on July 3. Read full story
– Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” has been a hallmark of its engagement with the international community, stated Former Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgroven in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on achievements of the “bamboo diplomacy”.
To an Australian, the features of this approach – a firm foundation of ideals with the ability to accommodate the world as it is – are very familiar, he stated. Read full story
– Vietnam and Italy have agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in various fields, focusing on delegation exchange at all levels, human resources training, defence industry and technology transfer.
The consensus was announced on July 3 at the fourth Vietnam-Italy defence policy dialogue in Italy, co-chaired by Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien and Italian Undersecretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego Cremnago./. Read full story
