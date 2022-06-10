☕ Afternoon briefing on June 10
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 10.
- Vietnam was placed 68th out of the 120 countries in the Open Budget Survey (OBS) 2021 recently released by the International Budget Partnership (IBP), up nine spots against 2019 and 23 against 2017, the Ministry of Finance announced on June 9.
The country gained six points in all the three components – Transparency, Public Participation and Budget Oversight – compared to 2019. Read full story
Delegates to 48th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation (Photo: VNA)- Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the 48th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation (AF BOT 48) in Jakarta on June 9 which praised Vietnam’s successful chairmanship of the foundation in 2021. Read full story
- Vietnamese officials affirmed the country’s consistent efforts to guarantee nuclear safety and security and to apply atomic energy in service of sustainable development during a recent meeting with representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the IAEA, addresses the regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna. (Source: VNA)The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IAEA Board of Governors’ regular meeting held in Vienna on June 6 - 10, according to the Chemicals Arm under Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence. Read full story
- Complicated developments of strategic trade competition among countries, impacts of the prolonged and unpredictable of the conflict in Ukraine on the global economy, risks of inflation and slowdown of the world's economic growth have required Vietnam to diversify its trading partners, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan has said.
He made the statement at a seminar, which was held in Slovakia on June 7, aiming to connect organisations and businesses in Slovakia with Vietnamese partners, thereby promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in the near future. Read full story
- Vietnam Data Summit 2022, the first of its kind in Vietnam, will be held by the Ho Chi Minh Computer Association (HCA) and Western Digital Vietnam in the southern city on June 24, heard a press conference on June 10. Read full story
- The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre celebrated its 40th founding anniversary on June 10, a milestone on the path to recover and bring into play values of the Nguyen Dynasty’s tangible and intangible cultural heritages. Read full story
- Vietnam will face Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship in Uzbekistan. Read full story
Artist Nguyen Trinh Thi (Photo: artreview.com)- Vietnamese artist Nguyen Trinh Thi has been named on the shortlist of the UK’s leading biennial exhibition and largest contemporary art prize, Artes Mundi 10 (AM 10). Read full story./.