Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 15th National Assembly will continue its fifth plenum with a question-and-answer session on June 6, which will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television, radio The Voice of Vietnam and the National Assembly TV.



In the morning, deputies will question the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on issues related to human resources, the planning and restructuring of vocational training facilities, measures to ease difficulties in creating jobs in the current period, and solutions to settle shortcomings in social insurance.Read full story



- Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of supporting the non-proliferation of the nuclear weapons, moving towards the complete and thorough nuclear disarmament.



Speaking at the regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that opened in Vienna on June 5, Ambassador Kien highlighted the need to balance the three pillars of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), thereby elevating the rights of countries to use nuclear energy and technology for peaceful purposes in accordance with international law and NPT obligations. Read full story

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

- The official Vietnam visit by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been a success, a sign that bilateral relationship will continue to flourish in the future, said co-founder of the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute Layton Pike.



In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in Sydney, Pike said the visit was highly successful in highlighting key aspects of bilateral relationship, such as education, trade, security, as well as cooperation in areas like clean energy and skilled workers.Read full story



- Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang held talks with visiting Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s Central Committee Chanpheng Sutthivong in Hanoi on June 6, focusing on exchanging experience in State management over religious affairs.



The two sides highlighted outcomes of the bilateral agreement on cooperation in religious affairs and sketched out collaboration orientations in the coming time.Read full story



- The relations between Vietnam and Turkey have seen unexpected achievements in the past 45 years, and there is potential to lift the bilateral ties to a new height, Vietnamese Ambassador to Turkey Do Son Hai has said.



He made the statement in a recent interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in southern Europe on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (June 7). Read full story



- A seminar themed "Norway-Vietnam: Strenthning Cooperation in Maritime Aquaculture" was held in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa on June 5.



Speaking at the event, Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken said that both countries have cooperated in the fishery sector for almost 40 years, especially the Nordic nation's assistance toVietnam in the compilation of the 2003 Law on Fisheries and related documents, surveying aquatic resources and improving the sector's capacity. Read full story



- The export of durian and coconut is expected to hit 1 billion USD this year thanks to increasing demand from China, according to experts.



Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post recently run an article “China’s Vietnamese durian imports seen pushing total demand for fruit to nearly 1 million tonnes a year” which highlights that durian has rapidly become the most popular imported fruit in China, cities bordering Vietnam are stepping up logistics to ensure fresh supplies can reach any Chinese city in one to three days. The article also said that Thailand has dominated the durian market in China for years, and now other Southeast Asian countries are cashing in. Read full story

Processing dragon fruits for export (Photo: VNA)

- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has sent a working group to China’s Guangxi and Yunnan provinces to seek measures to promote the trading of agro-forestry-fisheries products between Vietnam and China, one of the major export markets of Vietnam, said Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam.



According to Nam, the Chinese economy has shown strong recovery with GDP growth reaching 4.5% in the first quarter of this year. The neighbouring country has high demand for Vietnamese agro-forestry-fisheries products. Read full story



- Vietnam ranked seventh among the top 10 emerging colocation markets globally with a market size expected to hit 1.5 billion USD by 2026, according to a recent report by KPMG published earlier this month.



Colocation is the practice of renting space for servers and other computing hardware at a third-party provider’s data centre facility./. Read full story