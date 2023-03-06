☕ Afternoon briefing on March 6
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 6 to mark 75 years since the people’s public security force began to study and implement the six teachings for the force given by President Ho Chi Minh.
Addressing the event, held by the Central Public Security Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong congratulated the people's public security force on its achievements over the 75 years of following President Ho's six teachings.
– Experts and scholars gathered at a conference in Hanoi on March 6 to highlight the theoretical and practical values of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book on the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, which was published in February.
The book, entitled "Resolutely, persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State", was published on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 10th anniversary of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.
– Malta-flagged cruise ship Mein Schiff 5 docked in Quang Ninh province on March 6, carrying nearly 2,000 European visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.
The visitors are scheduled to explore a number of tourist attractions in the locality, including Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site, as well as the local culture and cuisine in Ha Long city before leaving the province for Hong Kong (China) in the evening of the same day.
– The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Conference on an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction concluded in New York on March 5, with participants reaching an agreement on the instrument.
The Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, made several proposals on regulations related to the building of capacity and transfer of maritime technologies in the interests of developing countries, while advocating contents in line with the UNCLOS, protecting the rights and interest of Vietnam.
– Vietnam’s outbound investments reached 115.1 million USD in the first two months of this year, 2.16 times higher than that the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Of the sum, 109.4 million USD was poured into 10 new projects, a 2.1-fold rise year-on-year. Meanwhile, four other projects increased their capital by nearly 5.7 million USD.
– The Cao Phong orange from the northern province of Hoa Binh is now officially put up for sale in the UK, marking the return of this specialty to the global market after over 40 years.
The nearly 7 tonnes of Cao Phong orange, exported via the official channel by the Hoa Binh-based RYB Joint Stock Company, met strict quality, food safety, and origin standards, including passing the testing for nearly 900 chemical elements in plant protection products.
– An international transit terminal project in Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City, has been proposed to start in 2024 and have its first phase put into use in 2027.
As the cargo volume handled at seaports in HCM City is forecast to be 60 million tonnes higher than their capacity by 2030, the southern metropolis wants to accelerate the construction of this 5.3 billion USD terminal, which is expected to create a breakthrough in sea-based economic activities for not only the city but also the entire Vietnam, according to the Lao dong (Labour) daily.