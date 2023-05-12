Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on developed countries to carry out their commitments to help middle-income ones realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He made the appeal while addressing the UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting themed “Accelerating the achievement of the SDGs in middle-income countries (MICs), with a focus on the environmental dimension”, held in New York on May 11.Read full text



-There is lots of room available for Vietnam and Cuba to step up commerce and investment cooperation, especially in farming and food processing, heard a forum promoting trade between the two countries held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12.

Vietnam is currently Cuba’s second biggest trade partner and biggest foreign investor in Asia. Bilateral trade value ranged between 250 and 350 million USD in the 2015-2020 period, with Vietnam running five projects in Cuba. Meanwhile, the Caribbean country has conducted a project on producing bio-products in Vietnam.Read full text



-Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba have vowed to enhance agricultural cooperation, especially in sharing experience in hi-tech agricultural production and farm produce processing.

The consensus was reached by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maury Hechavarria Bermhudez at their meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12.Read full text



-Apple announced on May 12 that it will open its first online store in Vietnam on May 18 in a bid to boost operations in emerging markets.

The online store will have a team of experts who are ready to share expertise in Vietnamese to support customers in need.Read full text



-A ceremony was held in Cao Lanh city in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 12 to launch a campaign on the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands in Vietnam.

The ceremony was co-organised by the Centre for Natural Resources and Environmental Communication under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam, and Dong Thap province’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.Read full text



-The search volume of accommodations in Vietnam is rising rapidly, ranking 11th in the world, indicating a strong recovery in demand for tourism in the country, reported the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on May 11.

Accordingly, Vietnam is in the group of nations with a growth rate from 10% to 25%. The top countries include Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Croatia, the US, France, Canada, the Netherlands, and the Philippines.Read full text



-The Microsoft Travel news site has listed the central coastal city of Da Nang City among the eight places with the best scenic mountain views in Asia.

It wrote: “To the west of the city is a hill station and resort called Ba Na Hills, where you can find the majestic Golden Bridge. You can take a cable car ride to and from the resort.”Read full text



-Vietnam have drawn into Group D of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 together with strong rivals, including Japan, Iraq and Indonesia.

The drawing results were announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 11.Read full text/.