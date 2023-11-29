Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh boost bilateral cooperation in various fields Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong led a working delegation of the embassy and Vietnamese businesses to visit Chittagong city to seek ways to boost bilateral collaboration in various fields.

Politics Türkiye considers Vietnam top priority economic partner in Asia-Pacific: Minister Vietnam is Türkiye’s top priority economic partner in the Asia-Pacific, affirmed Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Ankara on November 29.

Politics Vietnamese President meets Japanese families participating in youth exchanges President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse on November 29 attended a gathering and joined a breakfast with the Japanese families that used to welcome young Vietnamese during youth exchanges between the two countries.