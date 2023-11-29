☕ Afternoon briefing on November 29
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth plenary session wrapped up in Hanoi on November 29 morning.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that after 22.5 days of working, all of the working agenda was completed. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse on November 29 attended a gathering and joined a breakfast with the Japanese families that used to welcome young Vietnamese during youth exchanges between the two countries.
The event, part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to the Northeast Asian nation, was also participated by representatives of some Japanese organisations such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICE), and the youth leaders development organisation of Japan (DAY), which have coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee to hold youth cooperation activities and exchanges. Read full story
- Vietnam is Türkiye’s top priority economic partner in the Asia-Pacific, affirmed Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Ankara on November 29.
Chinh, who is on an official visit to the country, proposed the Turkish ministry and the minister himself continue to coordinate with relevant departments and sectors of both countries to promote a number of specific measures, which include studying the early initiation of negotiations for the Vietnam- Türkiye free trade agreement at an appropriate time. Read full story
- An annual legal forum on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state in new period took place in Hanoi on November 29.
Jointly organised by the Ministry of Justice and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the event was part of the events in the framework of the EU Justice and Legal Empowerment Programme (EU JULE) in Vietnam funded by the UNDP. Read full story
- Vietnam has developed a system of hydrometeorological and environmental monitoring stations across the country, including monitoring acid deposition, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said at the 25th session of the Intergovernmental Meeting on the Acid Deposition Monitoring Network in East Asia (EANET) held in Hanoi on November 29.
Thanh said that air pollution and acid deposition have become urgent issues not only in Vietnam but also in almost all countries in Asia and the world. Read full story
- The vertical farming model of France is suitable for development conditions in the northern city of Hai Phong, said Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Tran Quang Tuan.
Speaking at a recent working session with representatives of Jungle, a French vertical farming company in the northern Aisne province of France on the occasion of his working trip in France, Tuan said Vietnam has a high demand for clean vegetables and food, and a lack of space. Read full story
- The Vietnam-Asia Smart City Summit 2023, themed “Data mining – Building smart cities for sustainable development”, opened in Hanoi on November 29, discussing the capital’s related process and challenges.
Co-organised by the municipal Department of Information and Communications and Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA), the two-day summit introduces Hanoi’s digital transformation and smart city development programme by 2025, with a vision towards 2030. It also seeks input from experts and businesses regarding the work and promotes business partnership between local IT enterprises and their foreign counterparts. Read full story
- Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15 this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The office reported that the total import-export turnover of goods hit 587.68 billion USD, down 9% year-over-year, with exports decreasing by 6.4% and imports dropping by 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Read full story
- The consumer price index (CPI) for November has gone up by 0.25% compared to the previous month and 3.45% to the same period last year, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO) on November 29.
The reasons behind the higher CPI include some localities raising the cost of healthcare services and tuition fees as per regulations, as well as domestic rice prices further rising due to an increase in the export price of the product. Read full story
- The second campaign in 2023 to give free vitamin A supplements to children from 6-35 months nationwide will take place from December 1, heard a meeting on November 28.
Deputy Director of the National Institute of Nutrition Truong Tuyet Mai said Vietnam has achieved significant achievements in improving the nutritional conditions of its people, especially the rate of child malnutrition which has decreased rapidly and sustainably. Read full story/.