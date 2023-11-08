Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has received the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development Surya Deva, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from November 6 to 15.

The meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet (R) and UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development Surya Deva in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting in Hanoi, Viet highlighted Vietnam’s approach of respecting, protecting and promoting human rights, affirming that the country always puts people at the centre and considers them as the key stakeholder and impetus of the development process, which can be seen in the enormous achievements of Doi moi (Renewal) in socio-economic development, integration into the world, improvements in all aspects of people’s life, and the international community’s recognition.Read full text



-The Senate of Canada on November 7 held a ceremony to honour Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Senator Victor Oh (fifth from right) and Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (fourth from right) posing for a photo (Photo: VNA)

Senator Victor Oh, head of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Association, expressed his hope that the ambassador will make more contributions to strengthening the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.Read full text



-The 2024 Asia-Pacific Human Development Report, launched on November 6, paints a picture of long-term progress, but also persistent disparity and widespread disruption, foreseeing a turbulent development landscape and urgently calling for new directions to boost human development.

Vietnam News Agency discusses the report with Philip Schellekens, UNDP Chief Economist for Asia Pacific for further details.Read full text



-The US Department of the Treasury has continued not to list Vietnam as a currency manipulator in its latest semi-annual report on the macro-economic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on November 8.

The report continued to base on three criteria to make assessments, namely trade surplus with the US, current account surplus, and persistent and one-sided intervention in the foreign currency market.Read full text



-Vietnam will remain the region’s fastest growing digital economy between 2023-2025, according to the 8th edition of the e-Conomy SEA Report published on November 7 by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

It will grow at 20% in two years, the same level as the Philippines, and followed by Thailand (17%), Indonesia (15%), Malaysia (14%), and Singapore (13%).Read full text



-Many enterprises from the US are planning to make or expand investments in Vietnam, showing their intention to turn the Southeast Asian country into one of their important bases.

At their recent meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Microsoft, Gates Foundation, SpaceX, Coca-Cola, and Pacifico Energy have revealed their investment and business plans in Vietnam.Read full text



-Medicine prices in Vietnam are in the lower range compared to those in other countries in the region, heard the Asian Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (AFPS) Conference 2023 that is taking place in Hanoi from November 8-10.

Themed “Collaboration for Breakthroughs in Pharmaceutical Sciences", the event is co-hosted by the Hanoi University of Pharmacy, AFPS, and the Ho Chi Minh University of Medicine and Pharmacy and held biennially among AFPS’s 24 member countries.Read full text



-The programme Vietnam Days in France 2023 is underway in the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris from November 8-9 as part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event aims to promote the country’s images of land and people, beauty, hospitality and dynamic development, and unique culture to the Vietnamese community abroad and international friends. It is expected to contribute to deepening the Vietnam – France relations.Read full text



-Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, has named the UNESCO-recognised heritage Ha Long Bay in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh on its list of the 51 most beautiful places in the world.

The magazine said the bay is beloved for its blue waters and spread of limestone islands, all occupied by tropical trees and wildlife. It suggested visitors board a sailing ship to experience the beauty (and associated myths and stories) of the mist-shrouded emerald basin.Read full text/.