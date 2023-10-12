☕ Afternoon briefing on October 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The eighth National Congress of Vietnamese Catholics to Build and Protect the Fatherland for the 2023-2028 term opened in Hanoi on October 12.
Speaking at the event, Priest Tran Xuan Manh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC), said that the congress aims to summarise the CSVC’s operations and national patriotic emulation movements among Catholics in the 2018-2023 term; and set forth orientations, goals and tasks for the following tenure. Read full story
- The collective economy and cooperatives have made important contributions to the country's economic growth, and social security and equality, and created many jobs for domestic labourers, especially the disadvantaged in society, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said on October 12.
Khai made the remarks at the 8th National Farmers’ Forum with the theme “Vietnam Farmer's Union participates in the development of the collective economy in agriculture”, which drew the attendance of 100 outstanding Vietnamese farmers and representatives of 63 exemplary cooperatives, as well as numerous experts and scientists. Read full story
- Vietnam and India boast huge potential to further foster cooperation in trade and investment as both sides have many young and proactive businessmen who are able to create wonderful business opportunities between the two countries, Vietnamese General Consul in Mumbai Le Quang Bien has said.
Attending a ceremony to mark the 84th founding anniversary of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) on October 11, Bien stressed that India, with rapid growth and on the way to become a 5-trillion-USD economy by 2027, has been a potential and trustworthy business partner of Vietnam. Read full story
- The 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) kicked off in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 12.
The event gathered eight ministers, four deputy ministers, and over 140 other delegates who are leaders and officials of disaster prevention and control agencies of 10 ASEAN member countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), development partners of the group (China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan), and some international organisations in the region. Timor-Leste attended the meeting as an observer. Read full story
- Construction of a century high altitude marker started in Soc Son district of Hanoi on October 11.
It is part of a project on modernising the national system of high altitude markers to serve planning and construction works, socio-economic development and climate change response in some large cities and coastal areas. Read full story
- Despite a continued decrease in export turnover in the first eight months compared to the same period last year, the textile and garment industry has shown numerous signs of recovery and opportunities for stronger growth in the remaining months of 2023.
Textile and garment exports totalled 3.4 billion USD in August, up 5.5% month on month, marking the fourth consecutive month the turnover has increased compared to the previous month. Read full story
- Many wood businesses have received orders for the remaining months of this year after the protracted logjam, sending rosy signs to the domestic timber industry.
The Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) reported that the export value of wood and wood products reached about 1.2 billion USD last month, down 7% from August, but up 6.7% against the same period last year. Read full story
- The Vietnamese futsal team has landed a 5-2 win over the Republic of Korea (RoK) in their final match of Group D on October 11 during the qualifiers of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. Read full story./.