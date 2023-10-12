Politics NA Standing Committee discusses supervision of electricity policy implementation The National Assembly (NA) supervision team for the implementation of policies and laws related to energy development in the 2016-2021 has proposed 21 groups of issues in which legal documents need adjusting, along with the consideration of two new laws, said NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing President Vo Van Thuong will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics National External Information Service Awards looks towards professionalism The National External Information Service Awards, in its ninth edition, has been held in a more professional fashion in all of its stages, affirmed Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), a standing body of this year’s event.

Politics Communist Parties of Vietnam, Colombia tighten relations A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc held talks with leaders of the Colombian Communist Party (PCC) in Bogota on October 11, as part of their working visit to Latin American countries.