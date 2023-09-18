Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in California on September 17 (local time), beginning a working trip to the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and to conduct bilateral activities in the country.

During his stay in the US until September 23, the PM is scheduled to attend and address the high-level general debate of UN General Assembly, UN Summits and high-level meetings on global issues such as climate change and pandemic response. He will also engage in bilateral meetings with UN Secretary General, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, and leaders of other countries and international organisations.Read full text



-PM Chinh had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US on September 17 evening (local time), right after arriving in San Francisco.

Representatives showed their delight at the homeland’s socio-economic achievements over the years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed their hope to make more contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-US relations.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly conveys a message about a peace-loving Vietnam that is a responsible member participating more actively, proactively and effectively in the UN’s common work of handling global challenges to internationall friends, according to a Vietnamese diplomat.

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said that the participation of the Vietnamese high-level delegation at major UN events this year demonstrates the highest commitment of the country’s Party, State and people to be willing to actively contribute to the common efforts of the international community to maintain international peace and security and sustainable development.Read full text



- Vietnam has been a dynamic, evolving member of high value of the United Nations (UN) over the last 45 years, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Rana Flowers has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the UN representative described Vietnam a responsible member and a strong supporter of multilateralism anchored in the UN, highlighting the country’s active role in the UN Peacekeeping Operations and the UN Peace and Security Agenda, and its commitment to the net-zero emission target by 2050.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17 was successful and effective, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Speaking to the press on the visit, Vu said it is a high-level foreign activity with a great significance.Read full text



-The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023 will be held in a hybrid format on September 19 with the participation of 400 delegates as well as domestic and foreign scientists, heard a press conference on September 17.

Themed “Enhancing internal capacity, creating drivers for growth and sustainable development", the event will be organised by the National Assembly (NA)’s Economic Committee, the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.Read full text



-Nhan dan (People) newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, joined the 88th Fête de l'Humanité that took place from September 15-17 in Paris.

The event, considered a major festival of French communists, attracted about 400,000 visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese pavilion, Senator Fabien Gay, Director of L'Humanité newspaper, emphasised that the event aims to express solidarity and friendship between peoples, between Vietnam and France, and contribute to promoting the anti-war movement, fighting for peace and social progress.Read full text



-The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan port city introduced its tourism policies and plans for Vietnamese firms at a recent event held by the Busan Tourism Organisation (BTO) in Hanoi.

The “2023 Busan Travel Connect in Hanoi”, which took place on September 15, is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship between the two countries.Read full text/.