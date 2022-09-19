Politics Vietnam makes active contributions to AEM-54, related meetings The Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien contributed constructive ideas to strengthen economic cooperation among ASEAN member states and between them with their partners at the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Cambodia last week.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes September law-making session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its law-making session on September 19 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Top legislator stresses importance of macro-economic stability at socio-economic forum National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the importance of maintaining macro-economic stability to strengthen the resilience of the economy while delivering a closing remark at the 2022 Socio-Economic Forum in Hanoi on September 18.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.