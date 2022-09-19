☕ Afternoon briefing on September 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 19.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the importance of maintaining macro-economic stability to strengthen the resilience of the economy while delivering a closing remark at the 2022 Socio-Economic Forum in Hanoi on September 18. This is also the message that the first socio-economic forum wants to spread, he said.Read full story
– The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its law-making session on September 19 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. In his opening speech, Hue briefed the committee on the session’s agenda with 17 important matters. The Standing Committee is expected to opine on a host of draft laws, including the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) and the Land Law (amended).Read full story
– Several measures for developing a sustainable labour market in the post-pandemic period were suggested by many delegates on the sidelines of the Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 on September 18. Bui Sy Loi, former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Social Affairs, said the labour market has been disrupted due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can contribute to the region's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts, according to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joint statement released on September 18. The statement was issued following an RCEP Ministers' Meeting held in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, on the sidelines of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting. Read full story
- The Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien contributed constructive ideas to strengthen economic cooperation among ASEAN member states and between them with their partners at the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Cambodia last week.
The delegation highlighted key issues that ASEAN countries need to focus on during negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), address non-tariff barriers in ASEAN countries and boost the implementation of trade facilitation measures to promote intra-bloc trade; while making proposals on economic cooperation orientations between ASEAN and its partners to ensure practical benefits for Vietnamese and ASEAN businesses, thus contributing to the post-pandemic economic recovery process. Read full story
– A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodia on September 19 handed over 10 charitable houses and 300 packages of gifts to households living in extremely difficult circumstances along the Vietnam-Cambodia border. This activity is part of the sixth international conference on building a Vietnam-Cambodia border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, which is scheduled to take place in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20.Read full story
- A seminar took place in Can Tho on September 19 to launch the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)’s ‘We Love Cities’ campaign in the Mekong Delta city for a greener future. The global campaign, running from September 19 to October 31, aims to create a forum for cities pursuing sustainable development. Can Tho is the only representative of Vietnam among the 280 participating cities worldwide. Read full story
– The Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) plans to organise a business-to-business (B2B) trade event on September 21 between enterprises from the Republic of Korea’s Incheon city and Vietnamese importers. The event will draw the participation of 25 Korean manufacturers/suppliers with typical products including cosmetics, instant food; smart home appliances and medical equipment, among others.Read full story/.