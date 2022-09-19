NA Standing Committee convenes September law-making session
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers his opening speech (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its law-making session on September 19 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
In his opening speech, Hue briefed the committee on the session’s agenda with 17 important matters.
The Standing Committee is expected to opine on a host of draft laws, including the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) and the Land Law (amended).
They will discuss draft laws to be submitted to the NA for the first time at its upcoming 4th session, slated for October, which are the law amending and supplementing the Law on Electronic Transactions; Law on Prices (amended); Law on Cooperatives (amended); and Law on Bidding (amended).
The draft Law on Civil Defence, which was revised taking into account comments from the previous law-making session, will be submitted to the committee for the second time at this session.
In addition, the law makers will comment on the pilot of a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak with a goal of turning the city into a driving force for the development of the province and region.
A number of draft resolutions to be discussed included those on auction of licence plates for cars; amending and supplementing the committee’s resolution on the classification of urban areas; and the promulgation of regulations on protecting state secrets in the activities of the NA and other related agencies, among others./.